Dr. Rob Parrish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rob Parrish, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston, Tx and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Locations
Scurlock Tower6560 Fannin St Ste 900, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parrish is definitely a caring and outstanding physician. I am most grateful for the expeditious handling of my emergency.
About Dr. Rob Parrish, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1194743773
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- University Of Colorado Hospital Authority
- Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston, Tx
- Florida State University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parrish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parrish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parrish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parrish has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parrish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Parrish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parrish.
