Overview

Dr. Rob Parrish, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston, Tx and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Parrish works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.