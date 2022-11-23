Dr. Rob O'Bert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Bert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rob O'Bert, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rob O'Bert, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sullivan, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Ophthalmology Associates965 Mattox Dr, Sullivan, MO 63080 Directions (314) 996-4790
Bjc Medical Group Meternal-3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 351C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-4790
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
DR O BERT PREFORMED AND REMOVED A TUMOR ON MY PAROTID GLAND. THIS WAS A VERY DIFFICULT SURGERY. HE DID A WONDERFUL JOB I WOULD RECOMMEND HIM TO ANYONE FOR THIS TYPE OF SURGERY OR ANY ENT NEEDS. HIS STAFF WERE WONDERFUL AND CARING AND HE WAS A GREAT DOCTOR!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1891880225
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Miami University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
