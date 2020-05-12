Dr. Rob Fuller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rob Fuller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rob Fuller, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Fuller works at
Locations
1
Texas Oncology - Central Austin6204 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 368-8498Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Texas Oncology - South Austin4101 James Casey St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 368-8515Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Texas Oncology901 W 38th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5128Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Texas Transplant Physician Group901 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 894-9877MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 11:30amThursday8:00am - 11:45amFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In January, we learned that my husband had a cancerous cyst on his pancreas. In March, Dr. Fuller performed the Whipple surgery, a very involved surgery, to remove any cancer. My husband did well through the surgery. We are thankful that the cancer was at stage 1. My husband is currently undergoing chemo to reduce any chance of the cancer recurring.
About Dr. Rob Fuller, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1760461552
Education & Certifications
- CITY OF HOPE NATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- General Surgery
