Dr. Rob Fuller, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rob Fuller, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Fuller works at Texas Oncology PA in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Liver Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Oncology - Central Austin
    6204 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 368-8498
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Texas Oncology - South Austin
    4101 James Casey St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 368-8515
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Texas Oncology
    901 W 38th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5128
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Texas Transplant Physician Group
    901 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 894-9877
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 11:30am
    Thursday
    8:00am - 11:45am
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Liver Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Port Placements or Replacements
Liver Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 12, 2020
    In January, we learned that my husband had a cancerous cyst on his pancreas. In March, Dr. Fuller performed the Whipple surgery, a very involved surgery, to remove any cancer. My husband did well through the surgery. We are thankful that the cancer was at stage 1. My husband is currently undergoing chemo to reduce any chance of the cancer recurring.
    Woodene Simpson — May 12, 2020
    About Dr. Rob Fuller, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760461552
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CITY OF HOPE NATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rob Fuller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fuller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fuller has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Liver Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

