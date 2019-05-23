Dr. Robert Brown III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Brown III, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Brown III, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Brown III works at
Locations
Greenville ENT and Allergy Associates1 Doctors Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 572-7001
Greenville ENT200 Patewood Dr Ste B400, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-4368
Prisma Health900 W Faris Rd Fl 2, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so extremely blessed to have Dr.Brown as my surgeon. I don’t know where to even begin...professional easy to understand friendly SO CARING his work is amazing. I have total trust in his! His staff if THE VERY BEST ANYWHERE! wow what an unbelievable Doctor and his totally fantastic office personal. The PAs that work for DrBrown are So caring and knowledgeable. I love this Doctor!! What an awesome man! Thank you so much . Sincerely G.Michael McGarel
About Dr. Robert Brown III, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- 1124074851
Education & Certifications
- MUSC Hosp
- Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown III works at
Dr. Brown III has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown III.
