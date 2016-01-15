Dr. Arain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizwanullah Arain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rizwanullah Arain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Neurodiagnostic Clinic of Milwaukee Sc6026 W Lisbon Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53210 Directions (414) 442-3630
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
He was very concerned about my health
About Dr. Rizwanullah Arain, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1861489536
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
