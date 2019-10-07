Overview

Dr. Rizwanuddin Farooqi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Farooqi works at Baycare Medical Group in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.