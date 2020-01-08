Dr. Rizwana Thanawala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thanawala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rizwana Thanawala, MD
Overview
Dr. Rizwana Thanawala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They graduated from Grant Medical Center|University of Bombay / Grant Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Dr. Thanawala works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of North Florida4367 Nw American Ln, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 348-3356
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very honest, to the point, she did not waste my time with non sense pleasantries that neither of us will remember at the next visit. She is a doctor and acted as such- came in, reviewed my problems, looked me over and told me what she thought. I asked a few questions, she answered and that is that.
About Dr. Rizwana Thanawala, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1922082833
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center|University Of Southern California Medical Center
- Jj Group Of Hospitals
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Grant Medical Center|University of Bombay / Grant Medical College
Dr. Thanawala works at
Dr. Thanawala has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain
