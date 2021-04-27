See All Pediatricians in Brooksville, FL
Dr. Rizwan Qureshi, MD

Pediatrics
4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rizwan Qureshi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Spring Hill, Bravera Health Brooksville and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.

Dr. Qureshi works at Suncoast Pediatric Care in Brooksville, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suncoast Pediatric Care
    11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 308, Brooksville, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 592-2003
  2. 2
    Suncoast Plaza
    6800 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 592-2003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayfront Health Spring Hill
  • Bravera Health Brooksville
  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Reaction
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Reaction

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Rizwan Qureshi, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    • 1659394989
    Education & Certifications

    • Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
    • Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rizwan Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.