Super Profile

Dr. Rizwan Moinuddin, DO

Nephrology & Hypertension
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rizwan Moinuddin, DO is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Franciscan St. James Health and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.

Dr. Moinuddin works at Associates In Nephrology in Chicago, IL with other offices in Chicago Heights, IL, Lombard, IL and Olympia Fields, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Monterey Vascular
    1701 W Monterey Ave Ste 7, Chicago, IL 60643 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 366-8035
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    AIN Chicago Heights
    15 Independence Dr, Chicago Heights, IL 60411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 625-4132
  3. 3
    Lombard office
    805 S Main St, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 625-4132
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    AIN - Administrative Offices
    210 S Desplaines St, Chicago, IL 60661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 294-5160
  5. 5
    Specialty Physicians of Illinois - SPI
    3700 W 203rd St, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 679-2380
  6. 6
    Olympia Fields
    20121 Crawford Ave, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 748-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Franciscan Health Dyer
  • Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
  • Franciscan St. James Health
  • Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 08, 2022
    Dr M is Great. He listens and educated you I love the whole staff they are the best medical team for me today........GOD BLESS
    — Jan 08, 2022
    About Dr. Rizwan Moinuddin, DO

    • Nephrology & Hypertension
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275568578
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arizona
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    • University of Chicago
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rizwan Moinuddin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moinuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moinuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moinuddin has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moinuddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moinuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moinuddin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moinuddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moinuddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

