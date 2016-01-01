Dr. Rizwan Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rizwan Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rizwan Malik, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Med Center
Dr. Malik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rizwan A Malik MD1509 Dodona Ter, Leesburg, VA 20175 Directions (571) 386-4086Tuesday11:30am - 4:30pmThursday11:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
About Dr. Rizwan Malik, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1568402600
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.