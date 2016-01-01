Dr. Rizwan Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rizwan Khan, MD
Dr. Rizwan Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carbondale, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Medical University Lahore, Pakistan|UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center and Tufts Medical Center.
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants Ltd409 W OAK ST, Carbondale, IL 62901 Directions (618) 529-4475
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
- Tufts Medical Center
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1902288855
- Cardiovascular Diseases Fellowship Tufts University School of Medicine St. Elizabeths Medical Center, Boston, MA|Interventional Cardiology Fellowship Tufts University School of Medicine St. Elizabeths Medical Center, Boston, MA
- Internal Medicine Residency University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK
- King Edward Medical University Lahore, Pakistan|UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
