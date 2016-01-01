Overview

Dr. Rizwan Dar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab Medical College|Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore|Punjab Medical College|Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Dar works at Rizwan Dar, MD in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.