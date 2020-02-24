Dr. Rizwan Danish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rizwan Danish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rizwan Danish, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Danish works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Genesee Cancer/Blood Disease302 Kensington Ave, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 762-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Danish?
Dr. Danish and his staff have been amazing! From the first visit, to my checkups a year later, he always answers any questions at any time. He explained my pathology report and my prognosis and was supportive every step of the way. His staff are amazing and should be commended as well.
About Dr. Rizwan Danish, MD
- Hematology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1720076284
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Toronto
- Hurley Med Ctr
- Hurley Med Ctr
- University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danish accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danish works at
Dr. Danish has seen patients for Anemia, Purpura and Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Danish. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.