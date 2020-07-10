Overview

Dr. Rizwan Chaudhry, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.



Dr. Chaudhry works at HMCs Medical Clinic in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.