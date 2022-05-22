Overview

Dr. Rizwan Bhatti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Huntington Hospital and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Bhatti works at Retina Macula Consultants of California in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.