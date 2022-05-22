See All Ophthalmologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Rizwan Bhatti, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rizwan Bhatti, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rizwan Bhatti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Huntington Hospital and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Bhatti works at Retina Macula Consultants of California in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Macula Consultants of California
    10 Congress St Ste 502, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 795-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Hospital Medical Center
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Huntington Hospital
  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia and Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatti?

    May 22, 2022
    For anyone dealing with serious issues concerning their eyes, I highly recommend meeting with Dr. Bhatti. Along with being a highly skilled ophthalmology specialist, Dr. Bhatti is a very caring professional with a calm and positive “beside manner.” In addition, Dr. Bhatti’s staff were very warm and welcoming.
    David McGee — May 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rizwan Bhatti, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rizwan Bhatti, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bhatti to family and friends

    Dr. Bhatti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bhatti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rizwan Bhatti, MD.

    About Dr. Rizwan Bhatti, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588724108
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Doheny Eye Institute / Usc School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Ohio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University Oxford, Oh
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rizwan Bhatti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhatti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhatti works at Retina Macula Consultants of California in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bhatti’s profile.

    Dr. Bhatti has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rizwan Bhatti, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.