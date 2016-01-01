Dr. Bashir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizwan Bashir, MD
Overview
Dr. Rizwan Bashir, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Duluth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Bashir works at
Locations
Northside Hospital Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-1000Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northside Hospital Duluth3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-6800Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Concussion Institute at Northside Hospital Duluth3855 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-7880
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Duluth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rizwan Bashir, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1467694216
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bashir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bashir has seen patients for Concussion, Cranial Trauma and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bashir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bashir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bashir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.