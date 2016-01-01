See All Neurologists in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Rizwan Bashir, MD

Neurology
2.5 (3)
13 years of experience
Dr. Rizwan Bashir, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Duluth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Bashir works at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Cranial Trauma and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Northside Hospital Gwinnett
    1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 312-1000
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Northside Hospital Duluth
    3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 312-6800
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Concussion Institute at Northside Hospital Duluth
    3855 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 312-7880

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Duluth
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Traumatic Brain Injury
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Traumatic Brain Injury

Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Rizwan Bashir, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1467694216
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Dr. Bashir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bashir has seen patients for Concussion, Cranial Trauma and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bashir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bashir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bashir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

