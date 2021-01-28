Overview

Dr. Rizwan Bajwa, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.



Dr. Bajwa works at Illinois Cancer Specialists in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.