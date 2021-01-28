Dr. Rizwan Bajwa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rizwan Bajwa, DO
Dr. Rizwan Bajwa, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
AMITA Health Medical Group Interventional Neuroradiology Hinsdale908 N Elm St Ste 210, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 856-8640
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
He is my doctor for more then 10 years and of course I will recommend him to all my friend & family as well.
About Dr. Rizwan Bajwa, DO
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Punjabi
- 1578518569
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Westlake Memorial Hospital
- Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
- University of Pennsylvania College of Arts and Sciences
