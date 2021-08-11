Dr. Rizwan Alvi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rizwan Alvi, DDS
Dr. Rizwan Alvi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chaska, MN.
Dr. Alvi works at
White Oak1435 White Oak Dr Ste 220, Chaska, MN 55318 Directions (952) 213-4014
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I always get fantastic service from both Joanna and Dr. Alvi!! The level of dental care they provide - the dental cleaning, their expertise, advice and professionalism - is unmatched! I highly recommend Metro Dental Care and the Chaska team to everyone I know. Thanks for the great experience!
- Dentistry
- English
- 1235332420
Dr. Alvi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alvi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvi works at
418 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.