Dr. Rizwan Akhtar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rizwan Akhtar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore|Allama Iqbal Medical College|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Akhtar works at
Locations
1
Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana608 Chamberlin Ave, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 628-3366
2
Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana6400 Dutchmans Pkwy # 80, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 628-3368
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rizwan Akhtar, MD
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1669695649
Education & Certifications
- Hospital of St. Raphael Program Yale University|Hospital of St. Raphael Program Yale University|University Hospital Of St Raphael Yale University|University Hospital Of St Raphael Yale University
- Memorial Hospital Of Rhode Island
- Meml Hosp-Brown U|Meml Hosp-Brown U|Meml Hospital Brown University|Meml Hospital Brown University
- Allama Iqbal Medical College|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore|Allama Iqbal Medical College|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Nephrology
