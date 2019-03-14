Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates7915 Lake Manassas Dr Ste 302, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (571) 248-0653
-
2
Gastroenterology Associates8640 Sudley Rd Ste 201, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 368-6819
-
3
Gastroenterology Associates PC170 W Shirley Ave Ste 205, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (703) 368-6819
-
4
Fauquier Hospital500 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 316-5080Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
Dr. Ahmed is professional, compassionate and helpful in recommending treatments for my IBS.
About Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Bengali
- 1841469061
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Bengali.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.