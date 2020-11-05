Overview

Dr. Rizkalla Mouchati, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Mouchati works at RIZKALLA A MOUCHATI, M.D. in Quincy, MA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.