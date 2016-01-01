Dr. Riyaz Jinnah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jinnah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Riyaz Jinnah, MD
Overview
Dr. Riyaz Jinnah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cambridge, School Of Clinical Medicine and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Comp Rehab131 Miller St, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 716-8200
Unc Ortho401 Mulberry St SW Ste 102, Lenoir, NC 28645 Directions (828) 757-6434
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Riyaz Jinnah, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Ctr for the Hlth Sciences
- University Of Cambridge, School Of Clinical Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
