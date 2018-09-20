Overview

Dr. Riyanto Quemena, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Quemena works at Alhambra Podiatric Medical Center in Alhambra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.