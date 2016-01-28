Overview

Dr. Riyadh Kasmikha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lathrup Village, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Kasmikha works at Southfield Family Health Center in Lathrup Village, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.