Dr. Riyad Tayim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Riyad Tayim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their residency with Wright State University School of Medicine
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3533 Southern Blvd Ste 2250, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 534-0330
-
2
Kettering Clinics 1 East3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 534-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met him last eve as he spoke to my friend in the ER at Kettering hospital. He’s amazingly brilliant, kind, compassionate. And very thorough. He would be my surgeon of choice, bar none.
About Dr. Riyad Tayim, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1841600574
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University School of Medicine
- University Of Michigan College Of Engineering
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
