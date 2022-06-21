Overview

Dr. Riyad Fares, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Fares works at Northwest Dermatology/Research in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.