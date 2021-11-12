See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Riya Joseph, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Riya Joseph, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Joseph works at WellMed at South Buckner in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Theodore Teel Jr MD & Mark Heaver MD
    2942 S BUCKNER BLVD, Dallas, TX 75227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 381-1187

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Hyperkalemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Hyperkalemia
Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 12, 2021
    Dr. Joseph is very kind and professional. She is the best doctor. One thing i miss the most is the previous male nurse she had, both made a good team where my prescriptions would be call on time, no long waits, my referrals where always sent on time and would even call the specialist office to make my appointments for me. None the less, i would not trade my doctor and would highly recommend her!!
    About Dr. Riya Joseph, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154709715
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
