Dr. Rixt Luikenaar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luikenaar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rixt Luikenaar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rixt Luikenaar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Groningen University Nethe rlands|Medical School Rijks Universiteit Groningen, The Netherlands-Cum and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lds Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Luikenaar works at
Locations
-
1
Rebirth OBGYN2180 E 4500 S Ste 265, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Directions (435) 254-5910
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lds Hospital
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luikenaar?
Luikenaar is the only doctor I have no reservations about recommending to people. They have been nothing but wholly supportive and kind during my gender journey and I always feel comfortable and safe with them. Safe and inclusive healthcare is rare but Luikenaar has always been there for this community and I will continue to go to them for a long time.
About Dr. Rixt Luikenaar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1285688101
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University School of Medicine Morgantown WV
- West Virginia University School Of Med Morgantown Wv|West Virginia University School of Medicine Morgantown WV
- Groningen University Nethe rlands|Medical School Rijks Universiteit Groningen, The Netherlands-Cum
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luikenaar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luikenaar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luikenaar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luikenaar works at
Dr. Luikenaar speaks Dutch.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Luikenaar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luikenaar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luikenaar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luikenaar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.