Dr. Rivkah Sevell, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rivkah Sevell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pacific Palisades, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Sevell works at UCLA Health in Pacific Palisades, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Monica Bay Physicians (member of UCLA Health)
    881 Alma Real Dr Ste 214, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 878-6182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Rivkah Sevell, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1306266622
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rivkah Sevell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sevell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sevell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sevell works at UCLA Health in Pacific Palisades, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sevell’s profile.

Dr. Sevell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sevell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sevell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sevell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

