Dr. Rivka Sachdev, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Sachdev works at Parkinson's Disease & Movement Disorders Institute in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.