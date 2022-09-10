Dr. Sachdev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivka Sachdev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rivka Sachdev, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Parkinson's Disease & Movement Disorders Institute156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have many good Drs however Dr Sachdev is by far my Fav!!! When you meet a Doctor Who immediately improves the quality of your life all year long you tend to stick with them!!! How anyone could give a bad review to this doctor is beyond my comprehension!!!! Surely you the patient are doing something wrong or looking to blame!!! She is as kind nice and professional a doctor as you can possibly find!!! Extremely knowledgeable I would recommend her to anyone!!!
About Dr. Rivka Sachdev, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Kings Highway Division
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachdev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachdev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachdev has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachdev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachdev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachdev.
