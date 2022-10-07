Overview

Dr. River Elliott, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Elliott works at OSS Health in York, PA with other offices in Hanover, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.