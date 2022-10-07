Dr. River Elliott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elliott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. River Elliott, MD
Dr. River Elliott, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with WellSpan York Hospital.
Oss Health1855 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 848-4800
Champaign Dental Group470 Eisenhower Dr, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 848-4800
Oss Health1861 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 848-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- WellSpan York Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Elliott saw Scott for a finger tip injury that was repaired at the emergency room. He examined it gave us instructions for care and was very upbeat about the prospects of his finger healing
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1811195464
- Curtis Natl Hand Ctr
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Tufts University
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Elliott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elliott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elliott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.