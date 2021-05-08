Dr. Riva Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Riva Das, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Riva Das, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Florida Surgical Specialists607 Manatee Ave E Ste 102, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 216-3602
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Das was very thorough with me and my family discussing options for our decision to make concerning the path for the future procedures.
About Dr. Riva Das, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Bengali and German
- 1902153398
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Clin of Orlando, ORHS
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Allegheny General Hosp
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Duke University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Das has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Das accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Das speaks Bengali and German.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Das, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Das appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.