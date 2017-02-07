Overview

Dr. Ritvik Mehta, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Mehta works at California Head and Neck Specialists in Carlsbad, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA, Chula Vista, CA and Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.