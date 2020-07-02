See All Oncologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Ritu Salani, MD

Oncology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ritu Salani, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute and Ohio State University Hospital.

Dr. Salani works at Westwood OBGYN in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westwood OBGYN
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 220, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 361-7580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
  • Ohio State University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Sharon McLaughlin — Jul 02, 2020
About Dr. Ritu Salani, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1356482905
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ritu Salani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Salani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Salani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Salani works at Westwood OBGYN in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Salani’s profile.

Dr. Salani has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Salani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

