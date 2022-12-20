Dr. Ritu Saini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ritu Saini, MD
Overview
Dr. Ritu Saini, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Locations
NY Medical Skin Solutions345 E 37th St Rm 317, New York, NY 10016 Directions (332) 236-9271Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
NY Medical Skin Solution17716 Wexford Ter, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (332) 236-9266
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The provider was efficient in bringing me to a waiting room. And the doctor was patient and attentive while I described my condition, and he quickly diagnosed my issue.
About Dr. Ritu Saini, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Saini using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Saini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saini has seen patients for Rash, Impetigo and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
183 patients have reviewed Dr. Saini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saini.
