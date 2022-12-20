See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ritu Saini, MD

Dermatology
5 (183)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ritu Saini, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Saini works at NY Medical Skin Solutions in New York, NY with other offices in Jamaica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Impetigo and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NY Medical Skin Solutions
    345 E 37th St Rm 317, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (332) 236-9271
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    NY Medical Skin Solution
    17716 Wexford Ter, Jamaica, NY 11432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (332) 236-9266

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Impetigo
Hair Loss
Rash
Impetigo
Hair Loss

Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Acne Surgery
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cold Sore
Fungal Nail Infection
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 183 ratings
    Patient Ratings (183)
    5 Star
    (163)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 20, 2022
    The provider was efficient in bringing me to a waiting room. And the doctor was patient and attentive while I described my condition, and he quickly diagnosed my issue.
    F. D. — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Ritu Saini, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477763977
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nyu School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ritu Saini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saini has seen patients for Rash, Impetigo and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    183 patients have reviewed Dr. Saini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

