Dr. Ritu Saha, MD
Overview
Dr. Ritu Saha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates PA200 Patewood Dr Ste B200, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough and good explanations of issues, is easy to talk to.
About Dr. Ritu Saha, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Emory University
Dr. Saha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saha works at
Dr. Saha has seen patients for Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saha speaks Bengali, Hindi and Urdu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Saha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.