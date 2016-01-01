Overview

Dr. Ritu Rastogi, MB is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Rastogi works at GERIATRIC MEDICINE CONSULTANTS in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.