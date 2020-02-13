See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Rochester, NY
Dr. Ritu Malik, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ritu Malik, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Malik works at Endocrine Diabetes Care in Rochester, NY with other offices in Little Silver, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine Diabetes Care and Resource Center
    224 Alexander St, Rochester, NY 14607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 922-8400
  2. 2
    Advanced Endocrinology and Weight Management
    180 White Rd Ste 204, Little Silver, NJ 07739 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 842-4111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • QualCare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Ritu Malik, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1255353512
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Residency
    • SUNY Buffalo Buffalo Genl Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ritu Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malik has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

