Overview

Dr. Ritu Khurana, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Mysore University / Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Delaware County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khurana works at FOX CHASE CANCER CENTER in Glen Mills, PA with other offices in Broomall, PA and Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.