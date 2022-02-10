Dr. Ritsu Kuno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ritsu Kuno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ritsu Kuno, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from University Of North Carolina and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Kuno works at
Locations
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond1000 Boulders Pkwy Ste 200, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (804) 445-9087Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
5 Star
About Dr. Ritsu Kuno, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1114950391
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Medical College Of Virginia
- University Of North Carolina
- Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuno works at
Dr. Kuno has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuno.
