Dr. Ritika Bhatia, DDS
Dr. Ritika Bhatia, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fairlawn, OH.
Locations
1
Aspen Dental3737 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (855) 395-0559
2
Aspen Dental3874 Burbank Rd, Wooster, OH 44691 Directions (844) 225-4595
3
Aspen Dental3540 WESTGATE, Cleveland, OH 44126 Directions (844) 228-8195
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dentistry
- English, Hindi
- 1891300844
Dr. Bhatia speaks Hindi.
