Overview

Dr. Ritesh Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at GI Specialists of Georgia in Smyrna, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.