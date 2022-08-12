Dr. Ritesh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ritesh Shah, MD
Dr. Ritesh Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Priti Pandya, MD4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 204, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (678) 741-5000
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Everyone was friendly, nice and helpful
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.