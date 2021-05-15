Dr. Rathore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritesh Rathore, MD
Overview
Dr. Ritesh Rathore, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, South County Hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Rathore works at
Locations
Roger Williams Medical Center825 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 456-2077
Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center50 Maude St, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 456-2077
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- South County Hospital
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rathore has a very quiet peaceful demeanor. He asks questions and listens to answers. He associates patients life with treatments and conditions. He prescribes accordingly. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Ritesh Rathore, MD
- Hematology
- English, Bengali
- 1467459263
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
Dr. Rathore works at
