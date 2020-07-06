Dr. Ritesh Mathur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ritesh Mathur, MD
Overview
Dr. Ritesh Mathur, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
Singh Cardiology Pllc16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 570, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 857-6538
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MHealth Insured
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He takes his time with his patients and explains things in a way you can understand
About Dr. Ritesh Mathur, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- St. George's School Of Medicine
- University of Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathur has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mathur speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathur.
