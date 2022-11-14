Dr. Ritesh Kohli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ritesh Kohli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ritesh Kohli, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Dr. Kohli works at
Locations
Marietta Rheumatology Assocs PC670 North Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 590-8328
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Kohli is amazing went to see him to start Prolia he asked some questions told him I had thyroid issues and my bone dentist was not good he had a blood test done and found out my calcium was going in my blood stream not my bones had a ultra sound and found out that my parathyroid had tumors had Surgery doing great.Dr Kohli and his Nurse are wonderful .Would highly recommend Dr.Kohli
About Dr. Ritesh Kohli, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi
- 1497061972
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Yale University
- Geriatric Medicine, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohli works at
Dr. Kohli has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kohli speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.