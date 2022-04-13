Dr. Ritesh Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ritesh Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ritesh Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They completed their fellowship with U Alabama
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Benjamin S. Citrin M.d. PC600 Providence Park Dr E, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 634-1544
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupta is a wonderful Doctor. The staff is friendly and professional. The wait is long, but worth the wait. He takes care of my husband, daughter, son and myself. Thank ou Dr. Gupta!
About Dr. Ritesh Gupta, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1124100847
Education & Certifications
- U Alabama
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
