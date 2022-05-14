Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riteesha Reddy, MD
Dr. Riteesha Reddy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Reddy works at
Rheumatology Associates - Dallas8144 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 540-0623
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Reddy possesses the three strengths I look for in my physicians. ..., competence, compassion and being a good listener. She is very easy to converse with and explains the medical issues in a way that is understandable .
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1912127572
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
