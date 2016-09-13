Dr. Rita Chadarevian-Zorian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chadarevian-Zorian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Chadarevian-Zorian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rita Chadarevian-Zorian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Chadarevian-Zorian works at
Pediatric Associates2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 830, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (575) 210-8920Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Zorian is kind and warm hearted. Most importantly, she listens to you! My son had a mystery illness. Upon meeting her for the first time, she called for some labs to be done. We were contacted by Lucile Packard after she had referred us there. My son was diagnosed within 3 months of meeting her. We were given the runaround for 4 years with other doctors before meeting her. I only wish I met her sooner. My two kids love her and I would be devastated if I had to find a new pediatrician.
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1770624439
- St Justine Chldns Hosp
- Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Chadarevian-Zorian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chadarevian-Zorian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chadarevian-Zorian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadarevian-Zorian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chadarevian-Zorian.
