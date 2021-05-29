Overview

Dr. Rita Weinstein, MD is a Dermatologist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Weinstein works at Rita Weinstein MD PA in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Fungal Nail Infection and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.