Dr. Rita Thieme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thieme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Thieme, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rita Thieme, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Thieme works at
Locations
-
1
Castle Rock Pediatrics1001 S Perry St Ste 101B, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Directions (303) 385-0988Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thieme?
Dr. Thieme is wonderful!!! I have been going to Castle Rock Pediatrics since my girls were born. Love them!!
About Dr. Rita Thieme, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1932187804
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital|The Children's Hospital, University Colo Health Science Center
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thieme has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thieme accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thieme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thieme works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thieme. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thieme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thieme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thieme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.